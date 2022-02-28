Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa, Simona Halep, And More To Headline 2022 Eisenhower Cup

The $150,000 Eisenhower Cup Event Is set to feature current BNP Paribas Open Champion Paula Badosa, Former Champion Simona Halep, and current world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in a one-night Tie Break Tens event.

The event takes place in Stadium 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. The tickets cost $25 and all proceeds benefit the Local Women’s Organizations.

The fast-paced, innovative Tie Break Tens format consists of first to ten-point tie break matches. The event will be an eight-player single elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held during the course of the evening.

Joining Osaka, Halep, Badosa, and Sabalenka are: World No. 6 and two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Maria Sakkari; World No. 10 and 2021 BNP Paribas Open semifinalist Ons Jabeur; and 19-year-old phenom and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will also compete in the charity event. According to the BNP Paribas Open, additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled that The Eisenhower Cup will return to serve as a kickoff to the BNP Paribas Open and raise funds for such a worthwhile cause,” said Tommy Haas, BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director. “Tennis fans will get to see the brightest stars of the WTA Tour in action during this unique and fun event, and we thank all of these incredible players for their participation. What a perfect way to welcome everyone to another year in Tennis Paradise.”

Tickets to the Eisenhower Cup are now on-sale.