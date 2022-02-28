977 New COVID19 Cases, 29 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 977 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 29 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed case count of coronavirus for Riverside county is 591,176 and total COVID-19 deaths sit at 6,223.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Feb. 28, include 2,110 new COVID19 cases and 15 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 7,664 (+35) cases, 97 (+2) deaths

Cathedral City: 12,103 (+83) cases, 147 deaths

Palm Springs: 7,492 (+60) cases, 150 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 2,424 (+33) cases, 56 deaths

Palm Desert: 8,887 (+84) cases, 145 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 535 (+7) cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 7,626 (+53) cases, 81 deaths

Indio: 21,981 (+125) cases, 272 (+4) deaths

Coachella: 12,703 (+55) cases, 117 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,837 (+7) cases, 11 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 1,440 (+5) cases, 13 deaths

Thermal: 743 (+5) cases, 10 deaths

Mecca: 1,834 (+11) cases, 22 deaths

North Shore: 683 (+3) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 1,536 (+13) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 439 (+3) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 673 (+3) cases, 8 deaths

Anza: 386 cases, 7 (+1) deaths

There are 44,332 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 243 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 43 patients in intensive care units.

There are 29 new fatalities to report; brining the county’s coronavirus death toll to 6,223. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 540,621.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 6.7%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 17.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

Additionally on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will lift its requirement that students and staff wear masks indoors at schools on March 12. The state will no longer mandate indoor mask-wearing on school campuses, however, individual school districts or counties will have the option of maintaining local requirements if they deem them necessary.

The announcement comes following Friday’s change in guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which adopted new standards that rely largely on COVID hospital numbers to govern whether masks should be worn.

The change in state policy will affect counties that do not have local mandates of their own governing face coverings — such as Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties. Neighboring Los Angeles County has its own indoor mask- wearing mandate, and those rules will remain in place in that county for the time being.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/28/2022