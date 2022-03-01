Job Fair to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Wednesday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair focused on filling hundreds of

caregiver positions throughout Riverside County will be held tomorrow, and

county officials emphasized that no prior experience is needed to apply.

The Department of Public Social Services is seeking to increase the

ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources

continues to expand.

Up to 1,000 positions need to be filled, according to DPSS.

According to the agency, the greatest need at the moment is in the

Coachella Valley, as well as in the communities of Anza, Blythe, Hemet and

Idyllwild.

Recruitment drives are ongoing. There are currently about 34,000 IHSS

caregivers available to assist 40,000 seniors countywide. Some of the

caregivers are related to the residents who receive services under the IHSS

system, which is state-mandated.

The system is focused on assisting the aged, but disabled adults also

qualify. Caregivers render assistance with personal grooming, light

housekeeping, food service and transportation.

“The program is needed more than ever as one in every five of the

county’s 2.5 million residents is age 60 or older — a population projected to

swell by 250% in coming decades,” according to a DPSS statement.

The base wage for an IHSS caregiver is $15.50 an hour, and workers are

entitled to benefits, including flexible work arrangements and sick leave.

Applicants do not need prior experience in caregiving, but they must

pass a background check in order to be hired.

Anyone interested in applying was asked to call the IHSS information

line at 888-960-4477.

The online job fair Wednesday will be available via

https://app.premiervirtual.com/events/a823fcbb-527c-4b7b-9574-619e0319fd6c/ihss-

public-authority-job-fair/attendee.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

