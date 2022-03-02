Cathedral City LGBT Days Celebration Returns at the End of March

City News Service

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Cathedral City LGBT Days will be held March 25- 27, city officials announced Tuesday.

The festival will feature an array of live entertainment, community engagement and activities. The event, produced by Soundskilz Productions, will adhere to local and state COVID-19 guidelines, according to festival organizers.

Festivities will include a Pride flag-raising at Cathedral City Hall, a bar crawl, pool party, appearances from celebrities such as eight-time Grammy nominee Lance Bass of N’Sync and a parade.

“Cathedral City LGBT Days is a time to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities, and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans,” the city’s Chris Parman said in a statement.

“We honor the lives, history and wonderful accomplishments the LGBTQ+ community has contributed in making Cathedral City one of the most gay- friendly cities in America. Year after year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has ranked Cathedral City with a perfect `100′ score, and that is a testament to the city’s belief in equality for both our residents and visitors alike.”

More information on the festival is available at cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-03-01-2022 20:49

