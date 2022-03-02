Firefighters on Scene of Desert Hot Springs House Fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that broke out in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 68200 block of Calle Blanco.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the side of the building.

The fire was ongoing, and no information was immediately available regarding damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-03-02-2022 13:09