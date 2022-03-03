World No.1 Ash Barty and Top-Ranked American Danielle Collins Pull Out of BNP Paribas Open

A couple of top players in the WTA will not play in tennis paradise at the BNP Paribas Open.

The tournament, set to begin March 7th from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will go on without world number one, Ash Barty and top-ranked American Danielle Collins. Due to continuing injuries, both tennis players are choosing to opt out of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. With Barty and Collins out, Oceane Dodin and Anna Bondar will now move into the main draw.

Ash Barty expresses her disappointment in missing out on the tournament in the following statement:

The BNP Paribas Open begins Monday, March 7th, and runs through March 20th.

