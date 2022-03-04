Woman Behind Bars on Suspicion of Soliciting Prostitution

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 40-year-old woman is behind bars today on

suspicion of soliciting prostitution in Palm Desert.

Dwana Denise Dominguez of Indio was arrested when the Riverside County

Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant in the 78000 block of Varner Road.

According to Sgt. Jose Tijerina, deputies were serving the warrant in

regards to a sex trafficking investigation, and while there, Dominguez was

discovered and arrested on suspicion of pandering, committing a felony while on

bail and solicitation of prostitution.

No sex trafficking victims were found during the search.

Dominguez was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio,

where she remains on $55,000 bail. According to jail records, she will make an

appearance at the Larson Justice Center on Monday.

