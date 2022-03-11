Indio to Host Third Monthly Center Stage Event Downtown on Saturday

INDIO (CNS) – The city of Indio’s third free monthly event at the

Outdoor Living Room will be held Saturday.

The Center Stage event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday near

Smurr Street and Miles Avenue with a “Latin Jazz” theme. It’s the third event

in a series that started in January with a country theme, and is anticipated to

last year-round with a new theme each month, according to officials.

Saturday’s festivities include performances from Latin Jazz sensation

Descarga Moraga and DJ and music producer Alf Alpha.

In addition, Jim Luce of the Peabody- and Grammy-winning Luce Group

will provide exclusive details about November’s Indio Latin Rhythm Festival

lineup. The new festival will be held from Nov. 11-13 and will celebrate Latino

culture, music and food, according to organizers.

Festivities will wrap up with a screening of the HBO documentary

“Fandango at the Wall,” which tells the story of the Fandango Fronterizo

music festival held at the Tijuana-San Diego border.

More information about Saturday’s event can be found at

eventspalmsprings.com/indiocenterstage.

