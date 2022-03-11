Ruiz Calls on White House to Raise Refugee Cap Due to Complex Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

Washington D.C. – Today, Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) called on the White House to increase the global refugee cap, expedite family reunification of Ukrainians in the United States, and rebuild the U.S. Refugee Admission Program. As Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Dr. Ruiz authored the letter to President Biden following his trip to the Poland-Ukraine border last weekend where, as an emergency medicine physician trained in humanitarian aid, he witnessed firsthand the complex humanitarian crisis facing the Ukrainian people.

“Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine has created an escalating humanitarian crisis,” Dr. Ruiz wrote in the letter. “The United States must respond by opening its arms to those seeking safety and security. I ask that you issue an Emergency Presidential Determination raising refugee admissions for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2022, expedite family reunification of Ukrainians in the United States, and do everything possible to rebuild the U.S. Refugee Admission Program…Our American values compel us to rise to the occasion and provide the support that Ukrainians need.”

You can read Dr. Ruiz’s full letter here.