College of the Desert Indio Campus Expansion to Begin Construction Today

INDIO (CNS) – A groundbreaking ceremony for College of the Desert’s

Indio campus expansion project is set for today.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the campus located

at 45524 Oasis St. The expansion project features a three-story instructional

building and pavilion that will double the size of the current campus,

according to college spokeswoman Cynthia Alvarez.

The 67,000 square-foot building will include classrooms, a cafe,

offices, science labs, a student services center and open study areas. The

facility is expected to open in fall 2023.

College of the Desert officials also plan to build a 17,000 square-

foot Child Development Center across the street from the Indio campus. That

building will include toddler and preschool classrooms, an outdoor play yard

and shade structures.

Construction for these two buildings, as well as modifications to the

current Indio campus, is expected to cost $113 million paid for through Measure

CC funds approved by voters in 2016.

