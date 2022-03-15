Woman, 81, Who Died in Fatal Desert Hot Springs Crash Identified

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – An 81-year-old woman who died in a fatal

two-vehicle collision in Desert Hot Springs was identified today.

Gail Bronson of Indio and an unidentified 79-year-old woman were found

with varying injuries when emergency responders arrived on the scene of the

crash at 3:29 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Thousand Palms Canyon Road and

Dillion Road.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jackie Quintero,

Bronson was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Dillion Road when she

collided head-on with another vehicle.

Bronson’s vehicle overturned and rested on its roof when emergency

responders arrived. Bronson required extrication from the vehicle and was found

to have suffered serious injuries.

The unidentified driver’s vehicle rested on the driver side of the car

with its driver sustaining moderate injuries. Both victims were taken to

Desert Medical Center, where Bronson later died.

Bronson was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office

Tuesday after notification of her family.

