Woman in a Wheelchair, 71, Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today were attempting to identify a

wheelchair-bound 71-year-old woman who was killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs,

authorities announced today.

The collision occurred at 7:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of

Palm Canyon Drive and Camino Parocela, according to the Palm Springs Police

Department.

The woman was crossing the intersection in a wheelchair when a car

struck her. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the

collision and no arrests were immediately reported.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call police at

760-323-8125.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-03-18-2022 09:37