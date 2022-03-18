Woman in a Wheelchair, 71, Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs

CNN Newsource

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today were attempting to identify a
wheelchair-bound 71-year-old woman who was killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs,
authorities announced today.

The collision occurred at 7:21 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of
Palm Canyon Drive and Camino Parocela, according to the Palm Springs Police
Department.

The woman was crossing the intersection in a wheelchair when a car
struck her. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the
collision and no arrests were immediately reported.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call police at
760-323-8125.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-03-18-2022 09:37

