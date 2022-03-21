Woman Behind Bars on Suspicion of Killing Relative

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A La Quinta woman was behind bars today on suspicion
of killing an 85-year-old relative.
Sally Martha Webster, 59, was arrested Friday in connection with the
death of Rosemary Webster, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Sgt. Ed Baeza.
Deputies received a report of
Rosemary Webster’s death was reported at 4:04 a.m. Thursday in 51200
block of Avenida Ramirez, Baeza said. The exact cause of death was not
released.
Sally Martha Webster was subsequently arrested and booked her on
suspicion of murder. She remains held without bail at the Robert Presley
Detention Center in Riverside.
Her exact relationship with the victim was not disclosed.
