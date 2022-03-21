Woman Behind Bars on Suspicion of Killing Relative

LA QUINTA (CNS) – A La Quinta woman was behind bars today on suspicion

of killing an 85-year-old relative.

Sally Martha Webster, 59, was arrested Friday in connection with the

death of Rosemary Webster, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Sgt. Ed Baeza.

Deputies received a report of

Rosemary Webster’s death was reported at 4:04 a.m. Thursday in 51200

block of Avenida Ramirez, Baeza said. The exact cause of death was not

released.

Sally Martha Webster was subsequently arrested and booked her on

suspicion of murder. She remains held without bail at the Robert Presley

Detention Center in Riverside.

Her exact relationship with the victim was not disclosed.

