Indio Garage Fire Displaces Three Adults

INDIO (CNS) – Three adults were left without a home today after a fire

broke out in an Indio garage.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at

7:03 a.m. in the 81200 block of Helen Avenue.

Emergency responders arrived to find that a fire had broken out in the

garage of a single-family home. Firefighters contained the blaze within the

hour, but three adults were displaced.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced individuals.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under

investigation.

