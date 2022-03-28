Man Charged with Murder in Cathedral City Shooting

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A murder charge was filed today against a 29-

year-old man accused of shooting a man in Cathedral City.

Daniel Morales Jr., of Cathedral City, was arrested Thursday on

suspicion of fatally shooting Juan Gonzalez, 48, according to the Cathedral

City Police Department.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office on Monday charged

Morales with one count of murder as well as with sentence-enhancing allegations

of firing from a vehicle and the crime suspected of being gang-related.

Morales is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the Larson Justice

Center in Indio and remains behind bars without bail at the Byrd Detention

Center in Murrieta.

According to Commander Rick Sanchez, police received a report of shots

fired at 3:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail

and Mission Indian Trail.

Police arrived to find Gonzalez lying in the front yard of a residence

and suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Gonzalez

died at the scene, police said.

