OC Federal Judge: Trump `More Likely Than Not’ Conspired to Obstruct Congress

SANTA ANA (CNS) – A federal judge in Santa Ana ruled today that former

President Donald Trump “more likely than not” attempted to illegally

block Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, and he likely

conspired with a former Chapman University law professor to do it.

In a 40-plus-page ruling, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ordered

ex-Chapman professor John Eastman to turn over about 100 emails requested by a

House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He

found that 10 emails requested by the committee were privileged and did not

have to be surrendered.

But in his ruling, Carter makes plain that there was a likely

conspiracy between Trump and Eastman to obstruct Congress.

“President Trump attempted to obstruct an official proceeding by

launching a pressure campaign to convince Vice President (Mike) Pence to

disrupt the Joint Session (of Congress) on January 6,” Carter wrote in the

ruling.

The judge wrote that Eastman, who was acting as a legal adviser for

Trump’s campaign, and Trump “more likely than not” conspired to obstruct the

congressional action to certify the results of the election, in which Joe Biden

was eventually proclaimed the winner over the incumbent.

His ruling cited meetings that occurred in the White House in the days

leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, all aimed at pressuring Pence and

his staff to carry out a plan aimed at derailing the congressional

certification of the election.

“Based on these repeated meetings and statements, the evidence shows

that an agreement to enact the electoral count plan likely existed between

President Trump and Dr. Eastman,” Carter wrote.

The judge also wrote that evidence shows that Eastman “was aware that

his plan violated the Electoral County Act,” and that he “likely acted

deceitfully and dishonestly” in pressing a legally suspect plan to stall the

certification of the vote.

The emails that prompted the legal action were written between Jan. 4-

7 on Eastman’s Chapman University email account. Chapman officials were willing

to turn over all of the former professor’s emails to the House committee, which

amounted to about 30,000, but Eastman sued to block the handing over of the

emails to the select committee.

Carter eventually agreed to privately review 111 emails the House

committee was requesting as it investigates the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The select committee argued that it needs the emails and revealed that

it was investigating the possibility that Trump — with Eastman’s help —

was in charge of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election of President

Joe Biden.

Eastman’s attorney, Charles Burnham, said earlier he did not think the

emails in question would show any evidence of an intent to commit criminal

fraud in seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Attorney Douglas Letter, who represents the select committee,

emphasized that there is a substantial need for the emails in what he said was

one of the most important investigations in the history of Congress.

Eastman was forced out of Chapman when faculty and students objected

to his attendance at a rally before the violent insurrection at the Capitol on

Jan. 6, 2021, and his work on behalf of Trump’s campaign to undo the election

results in the courts with claims of fraud that were repeatedly rejected.

Eastman is also facing a state bar ethics investigation related to his work for

Trump.

