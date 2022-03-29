Deliberations Continue in Trial of Man Accused of Shooting Two People

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Jury deliberations were continuing Tuesday in the trial of a 30-year-old man accused of shooting at three people, injuring two, during a 2015 fight at an ampm convenience store in Coachella.

Alonso Vega Aguilar is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count each of assault with a gun and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of causing great bodily injury.

Aguilar’s trial began March 21 at the Riverside Hall of Justice, and jurors began deliberating Monday.

According to a trial brief filed by Deputy District Attorney Jenna Barsamian, the altercation took place May 3, 2015, at the store at 48055 Grapefruit Blvd.

The three victims, referred to only as Franciso V., Alfredo B. and Andrew H. in the trial brief, were leaving Fantasy Springs Casino when they decided to stop at the gas station.

While in the convenience store, Alfredo B. and Francisco V. ran into Aguilar, and immediately left. The defendant pursued them into the parking lot, where a fight broke out.

The defendant was seen on surveillance footage pulling out a gun and shooting at the victims, hitting Alfredo B. and Andrew H, according to the brief, which does not specify what prompted the fight.

Francisco V., who was not shot in the altercation, drove the two other victims to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

The trial brief states that Matt Gutting of the Indio Police Department was able to identify Aguilar from the surveillance footage, leading to the defendant’s arrest.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-03-29-2022 11:19