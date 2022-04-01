Judd Apatow Explains “The Bubble” Along with Samson Kayo and Harry Trevaldwyn

I totally enjoyed the very meta “The Bubble.” It’s a film within a film about shooting during the pandemic while being shot during the pandemic. “The Bubble” is a smart comedy from director Judd Apatow. He wrote his one too along with Pam Brady. The plot has a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel in England while attempting to complete a dinosaur sci-fi film called “Cliff Beasts 6.”

I spoke with Apatow together with his funny stars, Samson Kayo (he plays the actor handler named Bola) and Harry Trevaldwyn as the health officer named Gunther.

“The Bubble” arrives on Netflix April Fools’ Day.

For my complete “The Bubble” interviews, click here.