“The Bubble” Interview: Leslie Mann, Karen Gillan, and Maria Bakalova talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Netflix Comedy

I had a fabulous time talking to the lovely ladies of “The Bubble.” The plot has a group of actors traveling to a closed film set (known as the bubble) in England to film “Cliff Beasts 6.” Leslie Mann and Karen Gillan play actresses while Maria Bakalova stars as Anika the front desk clerk at the hotel where the cast and crew are staying.

Mann revealed that they only had a month to make the film which made her hubby, Judd Apatow, lose his mind, sort of.

"The Bubble" arrives on Netflix today!