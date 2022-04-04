Operation to Recover Semi in Indio Requires Partial Closure of Interchange

INDIO (CNS) – Crews were working today to upright and remove a big rig

from an exit ramp at a busy Indio interchange, forcing a partial closure of

the location to traffic.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the westbound off-ramp at

the Interstate 10/Jefferson Street Interchange was expected to be shut down

until the middle of Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, a semi tractor-trailer overturned at the

site, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to the CHP. The

specific circumstances behind the crash were not immediately available.

It was unclear whether the trucker required hospitalization.

Instead of trying to work through the night to recover the truck, CHP

officers deferred operations until Monday morning, and the recovery effort

began about 8 a.m., requiring the westbound Jefferson Street exit ramp to be

closed, the agency said.

A SigAlert was issued at 8:30 a.m. because of the closure and ensuing

disruption to traffic. The interchange consists of several loop entrances and

exits from the freeway, which serves Bermuda Dunes to the west and Indio to the

east. Bermuda Dunes Airport is within a mile of the interchange.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

