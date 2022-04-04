Operation to Recover Semi in Indio Requires Partial Closure of Interchange

INDIO (CNS) – Crews were working today to upright and remove a big rig
from an exit ramp at a busy Indio interchange, forcing a partial closure of
the location to traffic.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the westbound off-ramp at
the Interstate 10/Jefferson Street Interchange was expected to be shut down
until the middle of Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, a semi tractor-trailer overturned at the
site, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to the CHP. The
specific circumstances behind the crash were not immediately available.
It was unclear whether the trucker required hospitalization.
Instead of trying to work through the night to recover the truck, CHP
officers deferred operations until Monday morning, and the recovery effort
began about 8 a.m., requiring the westbound Jefferson Street exit ramp to be
closed, the agency said.
A SigAlert was issued at 8:30 a.m. because of the closure and ensuing
disruption to traffic. The interchange consists of several loop entrances and
exits from the freeway, which serves Bermuda Dunes to the west and Indio to the
east. Bermuda Dunes Airport is within a mile of the interchange.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
