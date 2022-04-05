Pesticide Exposure at Desert Hot Springs Business Sends Worker to Hospital

City News Service

Eds: UPDATES with one employee sent to a hospital. Fire officials initially said two employees were taken to a hospital.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – An employee of a business in Desert Hot Springs was taken to a hospital Tuesday after being exposed to a pesticide.

The exposure occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the 10800 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A total of five employees reported experiencing mild discomfort from exposure to the chemical, but only one was taken to a hospital. The four others declined further care after being evaluated by paramedics at the scene, fire officials said.

The fire department said a hazmat team mitigated the hazard.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-05-2022 13:30

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions