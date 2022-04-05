Pesticide Exposure at Desert Hot Springs Business Sends Worker to Hospital

Eds: UPDATES with one employee sent to a hospital. Fire officials initially said two employees were taken to a hospital.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – An employee of a business in Desert Hot Springs was taken to a hospital Tuesday after being exposed to a pesticide.

The exposure occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the 10800 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A total of five employees reported experiencing mild discomfort from exposure to the chemical, but only one was taken to a hospital. The four others declined further care after being evaluated by paramedics at the scene, fire officials said.

The fire department said a hazmat team mitigated the hazard.

