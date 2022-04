Trash Truck Catches Fire in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A dump truck caught fire in Desert Hot

Springs today, but no injuries were reported.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the report of the

fire at around 4 p.m. Crews closed Palm Drive in both directions at Flora

Avenue and cleared the parking lot near the AM/PM. They expected to be on the

scene for about an hour to mop up the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

