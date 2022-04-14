Convicted Felon Arrested for Alleged Possession of Firearm

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 48-year-old convicted felon suspected of firearm

possession was arrested today in the city of Coachella.

The Coachella Community Action Team conducted a traffic enforcement

stop at Dillon Road and Vista Del Norte around 12:30 p.m. when a record check

revealed that Eduardo Pantaleon, a Coachella resident, had an outstanding

felony arrest warrant for a stolen vehicle.

After detaining Pantaleon, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun and

ammunition in the vehicle. He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in

the city of Indio on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a

firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and his

felony warrant.

