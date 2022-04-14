Convicted Felon Arrested for Alleged Possession of Firearm

City News Service

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 48-year-old convicted felon suspected of firearm
possession was arrested today in the city of Coachella.

The Coachella Community Action Team conducted a traffic enforcement
stop at Dillon Road and Vista Del Norte around 12:30 p.m. when a record check
revealed that Eduardo Pantaleon, a Coachella resident, had an outstanding
felony arrest warrant for a stolen vehicle.

After detaining Pantaleon, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun and
ammunition in the vehicle. He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in
the city of Indio on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a
firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and his
felony warrant.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-04-14-2022 14:37

