Palm Springs Airport Adds Eye-Verification Option For Speedier Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport announced an

option today designed to ease airport lines as thousands of festival-goers

flock to the Coachella Valley for the Coachella Music & Art Festival.

The CLEAR Expedited Security Lane was added to the airport’s

Transportation Security Administration checkpoint on Thursday, allowing members

to verify their identity with their eyes, eliminating the need to produce

identification. After the eye-verification, members will be escorted by a CLEAR

ambassador through a dedicated lane to the TSA checkpoint.

Interim Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett acknowledged that

tourist season is on the horizon, coinciding with Coachella’s music

festivals. ”While the growth has added more travel options for our community,

we’ve also had to get to work to improve our facilities due to the increased

passenger demand,” he said.

Barrett also said that airport officials plan to make more

improvements over the summer such as replacing carpeting and adding common-use

technology systems at all gates. Improvements scheduled for fall include

installing new restrooms renovating and renovating existing ones.

“Our facility wasn’t designed to handle the level of passengers we

have today … so we’re working with our partners now to make improvements

where we can ahead of next season,” Barrett said.

