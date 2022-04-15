From TV to Stage – How I Became Marcus Lycus in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

From television to Broadway! I am ditching the world of cinema for the musical stage, at least for this weekend. I joined Desert Theatricals as they mount the rip-roaring Tony-winning musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

With music and lyrics by the late, great Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbert, I am proud to be a part of the play that premieres on April 15th at the Rancho Mirage Ampitheatre for Desert Theatricals.

I am playing the role of Marcus Lycus, the merchant of love! Surrounded by my courtesans, Lycus is intent on raising his fortune in flesh.

Here’s my story on my journey from television to stage.

The performances are this weekend, Friday and Saturday only, April 15th to the 16th. There are still some tickets left, go to www.desert-theatricals.com for more info!