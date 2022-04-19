Golden Boy Promotions Returns to the Coachella Valley Thursday, April 21st

Golden Boy Promotions is back in the Coachella Valley. On Thursday, April 21st, it is fight night at the Fantasy Springs event center in Indio.

Golden Boy chairman and CEO Oscar de la Hoya said “It has been Golden Boy’s home in the Coachella Valley, and we are excited to bring a DAZN fight night that they will enjoy for the first time in 2022.”

FIGHT CARD INFO: Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito Gesta fight card

For the main event, it’s Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta.

Diaz Jr is from Palmdale, California, with a record of 26-2, 22 KO at 30 years old. Diaz Jr. is back fighting in his home state after coming off two wins in Mexico, the last one being a knockout.

Meanwhile, Mercito Gesta is from the Philippines by way of San Diego, Gesta is 34 years old with a record of 32-3-3 with 17 career knockouts. Gesta is a veteran boxer and has not stepped in the ring in over two years, due to the pandemic and postponed matches.

The co-main event features an 8-round lightweight bout between top prospects, Jousce Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KO) vs. Jairo Lopez (27-14, 17 KO).

Also on the card and fighting in his hometown for the first time as a pro is Manuel Flores from Coachella. Flores is undefeated in his young career, at 11-0 with 8 wins by way of knockout. He will be taking on Victor Ruiz from Tijuana, Mexico, who is a more seasoned boxer at 23-12 with 16 knockouts. Flores and Ruiz will be the second match of the day, a Super Bantamweight 8-round bout.

For tickets, call1-800-827-2946 or CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online.

If you can’t make it in person, the matches will be streaming on DAZN.COM and on the DAZN app, live coverage begins at 6 pm.

NBC Palm Springs has you covered on Thursday with live coverage from Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino at 5 pm, 6 pm & 11 pm.

