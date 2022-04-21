Coachella Releases Set Times for Weekend Two

INDIO (CNS) – Set times for the second week of Coachella Music & Art
Festival were released today as thousands more festival-goers flock to the
Coachella Valley.
As people rejoice in the desert, waiting a few hours longer than last
week for set times to release, @coachella tweeted the second weekend’s schedule
at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday.
Doors will open and performances will begin as early as noon and as
late as 12:05 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the last performance by The
Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon will end the night on Sunday at 10:40 p.m. at
Mojave Stage.
Gonna be good times pic.twitter.com/VxIIMBqudm
— Coachella (@coachella) April 21, 2022
Kicking off the festival this weekend will be Crudo on Sonora Stage
and Dear Humans at Yuma Stage starting at noon. Headliner Harry Styles will
once again take over the Coachella Stage at 11:35 p.m. and BADBADNOTGOOD will
end the festival at Gobi Stage at 12:05 a.m.
Attendees can begin personalizing their schedule today through the
Coachella App with their favorite artists to prepare for Friday and the rest of
the weekend.
