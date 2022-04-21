Coachella Releases Set Times for Weekend Two

INDIO (CNS) – Set times for the second week of Coachella Music & Art

Festival were released today as thousands more festival-goers flock to the

Coachella Valley.

As people rejoice in the desert, waiting a few hours longer than last

week for set times to release, @coachella tweeted the second weekend’s schedule

at 3:17 p.m. on Thursday.

Doors will open and performances will begin as early as noon and as

late as 12:05 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the last performance by The

Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon will end the night on Sunday at 10:40 p.m. at

Mojave Stage.

Gonna be good times pic.twitter.com/VxIIMBqudm — Coachella (@coachella) April 21, 2022

Kicking off the festival this weekend will be Crudo on Sonora Stage

and Dear Humans at Yuma Stage starting at noon. Headliner Harry Styles will

once again take over the Coachella Stage at 11:35 p.m. and BADBADNOTGOOD will

end the festival at Gobi Stage at 12:05 a.m.

Attendees can begin personalizing their schedule today through the

Coachella App with their favorite artists to prepare for Friday and the rest of

the weekend.

