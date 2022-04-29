Historic Palm Springs Church Building Catches Fire

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire erupted today for unknown reasons at an
abandoned church in Palm Springs, but no injuries were reported.
Crews responded around 4 p.m. to the historic church in the 300 block
of West Baristo Road, along South Cahuilla Road.
The police department urged people to avoid the area, as officers
blocked South Cahuilla between West Baristo Road and West Arenas Road, and
between South Belardo Road and South Cahuilla Road.
The blaze went to a second alarm as the flames spread, with crews from
Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments responding, along with Cal
Fire.
The building was constructed in 1930 and designated a historic site by
the city in 1989. It was also damaged by fire in September 2013.
Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-04-28-2022 18:09