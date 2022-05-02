Man Kidnapped from Cathedral City Home, Shot by Acquaintance

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A man was hospitalized in stable condition
today after being kidnapped from his Cathedral City home and shot by an
acquaintance.
Officers responded about 8:15 a.m. to Eisenhower Medical Center in
Rancho Mirage, where the victim had been taken with non-life-threatening
injuries, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.
Authorities said they were working on confirming the suspect’s
identity and whereabouts.
According to police, the initial assault happened at a home in 37000
block of Palo Verde Drive.
Anyone with information related to this incident was urged to contact
Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300 or Cmdr. Julio Luna at 760-770-0315.
Members of the public can also reach investigators via the Cathedral City
police website at cathedralcitypolice.com or email at tips@cathedralcity.gov.
