Man Kidnapped from Cathedral City Home, Shot by Acquaintance

City News Service

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A man was hospitalized in stable condition
today after being kidnapped from his Cathedral City home and shot by an
acquaintance.

Officers responded about 8:15 a.m. to Eisenhower Medical Center in
Rancho Mirage, where the victim had been taken with non-life-threatening
injuries, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Authorities said they were working on confirming the suspect’s
identity and whereabouts.

According to police, the initial assault happened at a home in 37000
block of Palo Verde Drive.

Anyone with information related to this incident was urged to contact
Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300 or Cmdr. Julio Luna at 760-770-0315.
Members of the public can also reach investigators via the Cathedral City
police website at cathedralcitypolice.com or email at tips@cathedralcity.gov.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-01-2022 17:21

