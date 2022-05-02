Man Kidnapped from Cathedral City Home, Shot by Acquaintance

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A man was hospitalized in stable condition

today after being kidnapped from his Cathedral City home and shot by an

acquaintance.

Officers responded about 8:15 a.m. to Eisenhower Medical Center in

Rancho Mirage, where the victim had been taken with non-life-threatening

injuries, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Authorities said they were working on confirming the suspect’s

identity and whereabouts.

According to police, the initial assault happened at a home in 37000

block of Palo Verde Drive.

Anyone with information related to this incident was urged to contact

Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300 or Cmdr. Julio Luna at 760-770-0315.

Members of the public can also reach investigators via the Cathedral City

police website at cathedralcitypolice.com or email at tips@cathedralcity.gov.

