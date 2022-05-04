Palm Desert Woman Accused of Selling Fentanyl That Led to Man’s Death

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 39-year-old Palm Desert woman accused of selling

fentanyl that led to a man’s death was being held in lieu of $1 million

bail today, authorities said.

Tiffany Wright was arrested Tuesday by personnel from the Riverside

County Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit

and the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force.

Wright was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion

of homicide and selling fentanyl.

On March 20, deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert station responded

to a call about an unresponsive adult male in the 46000 block of Ryway

Place. They determined that 32-year-old Cameron Bridges was dead at the scene.

His death was later determined to be caused by fentanyl poisoning,

according to the sheriff’s department.

Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone who has additional information

about the ongoing investigation to contact master investigator Robert Cornett

at 951-955-1700.

