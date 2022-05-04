Palm Desert Woman Accused of Selling Fentanyl That Led to Man’s Death

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 39-year-old Palm Desert woman accused of selling
fentanyl that led to a man’s death was being held in lieu of $1 million
bail today, authorities said.
Tiffany Wright was arrested Tuesday by personnel from the Riverside
County Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit
and the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force.
Wright was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion
of homicide and selling fentanyl.
On March 20, deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert station responded
to a call about an unresponsive adult male in the 46000 block of Ryway
Place. They determined that 32-year-old Cameron Bridges was dead at the scene.
His death was later determined to be caused by fentanyl poisoning,
according to the sheriff’s department.
Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s department urged anyone who has additional information
about the ongoing investigation to contact master investigator Robert Cornett
at 951-955-1700.
