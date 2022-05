One Person Suffers Major Injuries in Indio Traffic Collision

INDIO (CNS) – A person who suffered major injuries in a traffic

collision in Indio was transported to a hospital today.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the 81000 block of

Highway 111 in Indio at 12:24 p.m. to two victims trapped in their vehicles

after colliding.

Both victims were extricated and one was transported with major

injuries to a hospital. The collision is under investigation by the Indio

Police Department.

