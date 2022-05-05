Splash House Releases Lineup For First Weekend, Led by Diplo

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The popular Palm Springs music festival Splash

House released the lineup for the first of its three weekends today.

Splash House will be held June 10-12, Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21 at

hotels across Palm Springs including the Renaissance, the Margaritaville Resort

and the Saguaro, with after-hours parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Diplo is set to headline on the first weekend following performances

from DJs including Channel Tres, Dombresky, Noizu, Hayden James and more.

“When I dip, you dip, we Diplo,” festival organizers announced

Wednesday on social media.

The after-hours parties will be headlined by Duke Dumont on Friday and

Yotto on Saturday.

This year will be the first time the festival will run three weekends

as opposed to its typical two-weekend run. Splash House began in 2013 and

returned last August after being shut down in 2020 due to the coronavirus

pandemic.

An admission wristband includes access to all three hotel venues

Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can be prepared to party from noon to sundown

with the after-hours parties going from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday

nights.

The after-hour parties, however, are separately ticketed, according to

Splash House’s general information page.

Limited passes will go on sale Friday at noon. Guests must be at least

21 years old to attend.

More information can be found at https://splashhouse.com/.

