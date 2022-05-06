Convicted Felon Accused of Threatening Couple in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 55-year-old convicted felon suspected of
exhibiting a firearm and threatening to kill a female victim and her friend for
collecting recyclables in “his territory,” was out of custody today on a
$25,000 bond.
The Palm Springs Police Department reported to the parking lot at the
Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs shortly after 2 a.m. to speak to the female
victim who was threatened with the firearm.
Officers located a vehicle that matched the victim’s description in a
business complex across the street from the Saguaro Hotel. They detained
Richard Robert Alger, of Desert Hot Springs, as a suspect and allegedly found a
shotgun and a .22 caliber handgun in his possession.
The female victim and her friend were collecting recyclables outside
the hotel when Alger approached them in a silver Toyota SUV, according to
police.
He allegedly exhibited a firearm, threatening to kill them because he
didn’t like them collecting recyclables in “his territory,” and then he left
the scene, according to police.
Alger was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center under suspicion
of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon possessing a firearm and
terrorist threats and driving with a suspended license. He was released on
Friday after posting bail.
