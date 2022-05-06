COVID-19 Hospital Patients Dip Below 40 in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus

infection in Riverside County continued to trend down, dropping below 40 in

the last week, while virus-positive patients in intensive care remained below

10, according to the Riverside University Health System.

A comparison of RUHS data over the last seven days showed that COVID-

19 hospitalizations countywide fell from 44 to 34, with eight patients in the

ICU as of Friday, compared to seven on April 29.

One month ago, 42 people were hospitalized throughout the county with

a COVID infection, five of whom were ICU patients.

Officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the

pandemic period began in March 2020 is 602,444 — an increase of 1,789 since

last Friday.

RUHS said that a total 6,525 deaths from virus-related complications

have been recorded in the last 26 months. A week ago, the figure was 6,512. The

fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death

certificates and can go back weeks, according to officials.

The number of known active virus cases in the county, based on

available data, was 1,590 as of Friday, compared to 1,434 one week ago. The

active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current

total — 602,444 – – according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient

recoveries countywide are now 594,329.

