Omar Epps Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “The Devil You Know”

Family is at the center of the new action-drama “The Devil You Know.” Omar Epps stars as Marcus Cowans an ex-con who is trying to turn over a new leaf with the support of his loving family. But soon, their bond is tested that forces Marcus to grapple with the limits of his loyalty.

I spent some time Mr. Omar Epps to talk about his interest in making the film, the family dynamics of the movie, and what he hopes for viewers to get after watching “The Devil You Know.”

“The Devil You Know” is now out on-demand.

For more of my “The Devil You Know” interview, click here.