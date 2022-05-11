Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A head-on collision in Cathedral City left two

men injured, authorities said today.

The accident took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 31200 block of

Landau Boulevard. The Cathedral City Police Department said preliminary

evidence indicated that a vehicle traveling north on Landau crossed into the

southbound lanes before the collision occurred.

A 24-year-old man from Cathedral City was in stable condition with

head injuries and a 19-year-old man from Thousand Palms was also in stable

condition with complaints of pain in his neck.

The Cathedral City Fire Department took both victims to Desert

Regional Medical Center.

Authorities urge anyone who has information on the accident to contact

the police department at 760-770-0300.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-05-11-2022 10:06