Sheriff’s Department to Host La Quinta Hiring Event on Sunday

LA QUINTA (CNS) – The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will hold

a recruitment event in La Quinta Sunday as it works to fill multiple sworn and

non-sworn positions.

“Department employees will be on-site to provide career information

and assist anyone interested in law enforcement and all current career openings

within the department, including deputy sheriff trainee, correctional deputy,

911 dispatcher and more,” according to an agency statement.

The career fair is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the

Republican Headquarters/Patriot Store, 78870 CA-111, La Quinta. Residents will

be able to meet Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and get information from

department employees about career opportunities.

Staff will be on hand to provide information about their assignments

within the department. Static displays will be available from specialized teams

including SWAT and Aviation, along with a live K-9 demonstration, officials

said.

More information is available at http://www.JoinRSD.org.

