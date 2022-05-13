Cathedral City Celebrates Grand Opening of $610,000 Dog Park

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Community members celebrated the grand opening

of a $610,000 dog park in Cathedral City today.

Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, city council members, parks and community

events commissioners, and city employees met at the new Panorama Dog Park at 9

a.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the space curated toward large and

small dogs to run, play and relax.

Around 70 community members attended the event and about half of them

took their dogs, city spokesperson, Chris Parman told City News Service.

During the ceremony, attendees received light refreshments and cookies

as a courtesy from the city. And dogs received treats as they explored the

new park.

The fenced environment allows dogs to socialize outdoors with other

dogs. It features a lawn, lighting, lush landscaping, a smart irrigation

system, ADA accessibility, signage, shade trees, shade structure,

environmentally friendly park benches and drink stations, according to an

announcement.

