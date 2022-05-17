Former Mayor Frank Bogert’s Statue Scheduled for Removal Today

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – The Riverside County Transportation Department

will conduct a presentation Tuesday night on the $4.8 million Thousand Palms

Canyon Road Repair Project.

The presentation on the street running between Thousand Palms, Indio

Hills and Sky Valley will be conducted at the Indio Hills Community Council

meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through a zoom link available at

RivCo4.org/Councils/Community-Councils.

Construction on the 4.2-mile project is set to begin in June and is

expected to be completed in late summer. The street will remain open as much as

possible during construction.

The deteriorated roadway will be resurfaced with a new pavement to

improve vehicle safety, provide five-foot-wide paved shoulders for bicycles and

turn pockets for two driveways near the Coachella Valley Preserve to enhance

the road used by hikers and visitors, according to Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

According to the project overview, the project scope also includes

building pavement transitions, installing rumbling strips, grading dirt

shoulders and dirt berms, installing and removing signs and applying traffic

stripping and thermoplastic pavement markings.

The project was funded by the county’s SB 1 funds, generated from gas

taxes and vehicle registration fees.

