Palm Desert HS Alumni Brian Serven Called up by the Colorado Rockies

On Monday night, Brian Serven got the call he’s been waiting for his entire baseball career. The Palm Desert high school alumn was called up to play for the Colorado Rockies.

Sources confirmed to NBC Palm Springs that Serven got the call on Monday night, during a dinner outing with his teammates in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Isotopes were getting ready to play in a road series against the Salt Lake Bees starting Tuesday.

A little birdie told me that @pdhsalumni Brian Serven is getting the call to make his first big league start with the @Rockies tomorrow👀#sources — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) May 17, 2022

Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2016, the 27-year-old was most recently with the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes as a catcher.

The Colorado Rockies made the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Serven will wear #6 and serve as the number two catcher, replacing Dom Nunez, who will be sent down to the Rockies’ Triple-A team. Serven is immediately headed to Denver where the Rockies are hosting a three-game series with the San Fransisco Giants.

Rookie catcher Brian Serven takes his first round of BP as a member of the #Rockies at Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/W84zGWdb2x — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) May 17, 2022

Serven graduated from Palm Desert high school in 2013 and went on to play baseball at Arizona State University before being drafted. His family are still desert residents and his father coaches softball for Palm Desert high school.