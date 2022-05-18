Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Record High

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose to a record $5.979 today, increasing for the

21st consecutive day.

The average price has increased 29.4 cents over the past 21 days,

including 4.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 17 cents more than one week ago, 24.7 cents higher

than one month ago and $1.895 greater than one year ago.

The previous record was $5.971 set March 29.

The national average price rose 4.4 cents to $4.567, erasing the

previous record set Tuesday.

The rising pump prices are the result of the high cost of oil,

according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The price

of a barrel of July Brent crude on ICE Futures Europe fell $2.31 Tuesday to

settle at $111.93 after hitting its highest intraday price since March 28.

Brent crude is the global oil benchmark, accounting for approximately

80% of the world’s crude oil.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price,

according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the

price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution

costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales,

taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

CNS-05-18-2022 02:10