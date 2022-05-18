Coachella Valley Native Brian Serven Makes MLB Debut With Colorado Rockies

Brandy Flores

On Monday, Palm Desert high school alumni Brian Serven got the call to the big leagues. Then a couple of days later on May 18th, Serven made his debut as the starting catcher for the Colorado Rockies as they hosted the San Francisco Giants.

Serven wore number six as the Rockies would go on to beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-3.

At the plate, Serven ended up going 0-2 with a ground out to second base, and he popped out to right field.

However, on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat, Serven fouled it off and the ball flew into the stands. The ball landed in the hands of his family, who made the trip to Denver to watch Brian make his debut!

What a special moment for the Serven family, during the game broadcast on AT&T Rocky Mountain, broadcaster Marc Stout chatted with the family as they cheered Brian on.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions