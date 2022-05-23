Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center In Twentynine Palms on Lock Down

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms is on lockdown after gunshots were heard near the center.

The official Twitter account of the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms tweeted saying that they received reports just before 9 a.m. of shots fired.

We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available. — The Combat Center (@CombatCenterPAO) May 23, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: According to the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twitter account as of 12:20 p.m. the Shelter In Place order was lifted.

The Twitter account did also confirm that a weapon was discharged and no injuries were reported.