Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center In Twentynine Palms on Lock Down

Tiani Jadulang

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms is on lockdown after gunshots were heard near the center.

The official Twitter account of the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms tweeted saying that they received reports just before 9 a.m. of shots fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: According to the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twitter account as of 12:20 p.m. the Shelter In Place order was lifted.

The Twitter account did also confirm that a weapon was discharged and no injuries were reported.

