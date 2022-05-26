Political Organizations Expecting Record Primary Election Turnout

California’s Primary Election is less than two weeks away.

Preparation and campaigning from both sides of the aisle is already well underway.

There’s an overall feeling of excitement from voters.

“We are seeing energy,” Political Director of the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert, Elle Kurpiewski, said. “We are seeing people saying enough is enough and they are getting involved.”

“I think that we are going to have some record turnout,” Chairwoman of the California Republican Party, Jessica Millan Patterson, shared. “I think people are excited for the opportunity to build change here in California.”

A lot is happening in this upcoming election, but the Coachella Valley is seeing some unique changes this year.

“There are still some folks who are still not clear on the fact that we now have two congressional districts,” Kurpiewski said.

Because of the significant growth in the desert, our area now has a population high enough that warrants two congressional districts.

Both sides are seeing this as an opportunity.

“We have five more targets on the congressional map that we are looking at, and so it’s exciting that we have these opportunities because of redistricting,” Patterson said

“We are very excited about what’s happening,” Kurpiewski continued. “We have a great candidate running against the current congressman from that district. We are very excited about what’s going on with our party:”

Because of this change, it’s important to know what district you’re in now.

“We ask people to understand that there are five cities that are no longer in Congressman Ruiz’s district,” Kurpiewski explained. “If you live in any of those five cities, Congressman Ruiz is no longer your representative and you are voting for a new representative.”

Those cities include Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Indian Wells.

But the main message both parties wanted to emphasize is get out and vote.

“It’s really important that you get your ballots in and get them in early and make sure you vote before the June primary,” Patterson said.

“The ballots are easy, they are really not that hard. Please vote. Please vote. Seal it, sign it, date it and get it in the mail,” Kurpiewski shared.

It’s important that your ballot is in with the Riverside County Registrar of Voters by June 7.

All vote centers will also be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.