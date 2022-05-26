Two of Three Men Who Allegedly Had Loaded Handguns Were Released From Jail

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two of three documented criminal street gang members

posted $10,000 bail today following their arrests for allegedly having

loaded firearms in their vehicle.

Jaime Angel Mejia Jr., 23, and Raider Alexander Chavez, 18, were

arrested Wednesday with Rene Andres Moran, 23, when the Coachella Community

Action Team searched their vehicle and allegedly found three loaded 9mm

handguns.

They were all booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

Mejia was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in

possession of ammunition and a concealed, unregistered firearm.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed,

unregistered firearm.

Both posted $10,000 bail on Wednesday.

Moran was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in

possession of ammunition and a concealed, unregistered firearm, giving a fake

name to a peace officer and for violation of his California Department of

Corrections and Rehabilitation parole.

Due to the violation of his parole, he was being held without bail and

is set to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Deputies were conducting proactive patrol in Coachella around 5 p.m.

Wednesday when they pulled the three men over at Douma Street and Damascus

Avenue. Authorities said that the men did not comply with demands, so deputies

transitioned into a high-risk stop.

The three men were detained and identified as documented criminal

street gang members, according to authorities. Deputies then searched their

vehicles, where they allegedly found the firearms.

Authorities asks that anyone who has more information on this incident

to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Department at 760-863-8990.

