Two of Three Men Who Allegedly Had Loaded Handguns Were Released From Jail

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two of three documented criminal street gang members
posted $10,000 bail today following their arrests for allegedly having
loaded firearms in their vehicle.
Jaime Angel Mejia Jr., 23, and Raider Alexander Chavez, 18, were
arrested Wednesday with Rene Andres Moran, 23, when the Coachella Community
Action Team searched their vehicle and allegedly found three loaded 9mm
handguns.
They were all booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.
Mejia was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in
possession of ammunition and a concealed, unregistered firearm.
Chavez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed,
unregistered firearm.
Both posted $10,000 bail on Wednesday.
Moran was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in
possession of ammunition and a concealed, unregistered firearm, giving a fake
name to a peace officer and for violation of his California Department of
Corrections and Rehabilitation parole.
Due to the violation of his parole, he was being held without bail and
is set to be arraigned in court on Friday.
Deputies were conducting proactive patrol in Coachella around 5 p.m.
Wednesday when they pulled the three men over at Douma Street and Damascus
Avenue. Authorities said that the men did not comply with demands, so deputies
transitioned into a high-risk stop.
The three men were detained and identified as documented criminal
street gang members, according to authorities. Deputies then searched their
vehicles, where they allegedly found the firearms.
Authorities asks that anyone who has more information on this incident
to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Department at 760-863-8990.
