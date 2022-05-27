Los Angeles Lakers Hire Bucks’ Assistant Darvin Ham as New Head Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired a new head coach, Milwaukee Bucks’ assistant, Darvin Ham.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb on Friday, announcing that the Lakers offered Ham a four-year deal.

Ham made a strong impression on Lakers in several areas, including his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness. Ham will start assembling a staff expected to include head coaching experience. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Ham impressed the Lakers in his interview on Thursday, and the next day Los Angeles decided that Ham was the man to get the Lakers back in the NBA Finals. Ham will take over for the Lakers as a first-time head coach in the NBA.

After Woj dropped the bomb, Lebron James showed support for his new head coach.

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

Ham has been coaching in the NBA for years. Most recently, he was apart of the Bucks’ staff that won the 2021 NBA Championship.

Additionally, Ham played eight seasons in the league and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.