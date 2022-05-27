Update On Yucca Valley Elk Fire

Tiani Jadulang

Update: 2:41 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter page reports that the fire has spread to 431 acres and is still 30% contained. All evacuations have been lifted and there is currently no structure loss or damage.

Update: At about 8:45 a.m. on May 27 The San Bernardino County Fire official Facebook page reported that the Elk Fire is still 250 acres and is now 30% contained. They continue working on containment, hot spots, as well as mom-up’s.

UPDATE: 9:34 P.M. The Elk Fire grew to 250 acres, and is now only 25% contained. No evacuations have taken place, and no reported structure loss or damage has been done. Firefighters are currently on the scene working on mop-up, containment lines, and patrolling the surrounding area.

FIRE UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter reported that the Elk fire grew to approximately 150 acres, with zero percent containment. Ten structures are threatened. Both Fixed Wing and helicopters are on the scene.

 

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on May 26 the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter account reported that a vegetation fire broke out on the Elk Trail near San Andreas Rd. The fire is approximately 30 to 40 acres with ten ranches and homes threatened.  The fire is going by the name Elk Fire.

 

