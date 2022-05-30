Flames Destroy Mobile Homes in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A blaze broke out this morning in an Indio mobile home

park causing destruction, damage and displacement but no injuries.

The fire was reported at 1:56 a.m. at the Arabian Mobile Home Park in

the 46000 block of Calhoun Street, according to the Riverside County Fire

Department.

Two mobile homes were fully involved in flames when firefighters

arrived, officials said.

By the time the fire was out at 3 a.m., it had destroyed two mobile

homes, a carport and two passenger vehicles and damaged a third mobile home,

officials said. Firefighters were expected to remain a few hours to put out hot

spots.

The American Red Cross was summoned to the scene to assist an adult

and two dogs displaced by the fire.

