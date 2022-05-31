Two Streets Unveil Names of Lifelong Friends and Co-Valedictorians for DHSHS

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Two street signs will be renamed tomorrow

and will remain so named for one year to honor the co-valedictorians of Desert

Hot Springs High School, who are also lifelong friends.

18-year-old April Martinez and Daisy Nayotl, 17, will have their names

unveiled by city, district and school officials on the corner of Pierson

Boulevard and Cholla Drive Tuesday in Desert Hot Springs at 8:30 a.m.

“We’ve always just been really academically involved,” April told

City News Service. “…We weren’t like, `’Oh yeah, let’s be the top of our

class and all these things,’ no, it just came to us.”

April and Daisy have been friends since kindergarten and have helped

each other academically through the years. They didn’t aim to be the highest in

their classes, but April told City News Service that their friendship got them

there.

Both girls plan to attend the University of California, Los Angeles in

the fall semester. They said they’ll be rooming together and will continue

supporting each other through their college years.

“I think it’s really nice to have accomplished something so big with

her by my side,” said Daisy. “…I think it’s going to be nice to still have

that connection with her and watch her grow over the next four years.”

April intends to get her degree in biology and plans to pursue a

career in the medical field after college. Daisy aims to get her degree in

chemistry and to pursue a career as a forensic scientist.

A Palm Springs Unified School District spokesperson says that Board of

Education members, the Desert Hot Springs High School principal, united

student body members and others will attend the unveiling of the street signs

that will display April and Daisy’s name for the next year.

Shortly after, at 9 a.m., the girls will join graduating seniors for

their last rehearsal at the high school before they walk the stage in the

evening.

The co-valedictorians will deliver a three-part speech with

salutatorian Elisa Rosario about the importance of building relationships in

school and in their community.

The graduation ceremony for seniors at Desert Hot Springs High School

will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

