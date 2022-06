Average Riverside County Gas Price Sets Record For 12th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County today set a record for the 12th consecutive day,

rising 2 cents to $6.269, extending its streak of increases to 13 consecutive

days.

The average price has risen 29.3 cents over the past 13 days,

including 3.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil

Price Information Service. It is 20.6 cents more than one week ago, 47.4 cents

higher than one month ago and $2.104 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.554 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

on Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs

elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price,

according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the

price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution

costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales,

taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 3.6 cents to $4.955, its 12th

consecutive record and 16th in 17 days. It has increased 36.2 cents over the

past 17 days, including 5.4 cents Tuesday.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town,

city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears

not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national

average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which

provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening

due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior

to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve

drastically anytime soon.”

